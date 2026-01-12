Georgia lawmakers return to state Capitol with focus on taxes, affordability and education

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers return to the State Capitol Monday morning for the start of a new legislative session, with affordability and issues impacting children expected to be major priorities in this election-year session.

House Speaker Jon Burns says lawmakers are ready to get to work on day one. “We’re ready to come back to the House and go to work,” Burns said.

Burns says improving affordability for the average Georgian starts with property tax relief.

“I don’t think any of us in Georgia should ever face the possibility of losing their home because we can’t afford to pay rent to the government,” he said.

Across the Capitol in the Senate, taxes are also top of mind. Republicans there are promising a plan to gradually eliminate Georgia’s income tax over several years.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider proposals dealing with the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on children, along with an expansion of the state’s public school cellphone ban. The current law applies to students in grades K through 8, but a new proposal would extend limits on cellphone use to high school students.

Burns says he supports expanding the ban, noting that while some communication between parents and students can be helpful, it can also interfere with school safety procedures.

“Some of that communication certainly is good for the parent to understand that their child is safe, but it also interferes with the safety protocols in the school,” Burns said.

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods has also come out in support of the measure.

Beyond taxes and education policy, lawmakers will face budget challenges this session, including rising healthcare costs and funding concerns for key state departments.

Among Burns’ top priorities are improving literacy rates among Georgia students.

“And I think we can all agree we can do better. We must do better, and we’re going to do better because this is about our future. Georgia’s future,” he said.

Burns says lawmakers plan to put forward an initiative to place literacy coaches in every elementary school across the state, calling it a potential “difference maker” for students struggling with literacy.

Other possible proposals this session include a measure guaranteeing women access to contraception, produced by several female House Republican leaders. Sports betting could also resurface, and a House committee has been studying ways to lower insurance rates in Georgia.

Lawmakers from across the state will gather under the Gold Dome as the 2026 General Assembly begins. It is expected to be a lengthy legislative session, one that could have a direct impact on Georgians’ wallets and the state’s children.

“I’m looking forward to this session — it’s going to be good; we’re going to get a lot done,” Burns said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.