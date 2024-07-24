Local

Hundreds of Clayton County classrooms don’t have teachers days before school starts back

Clayton County Schools bus drivers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — With just a little more than a week until the new school year, Clayton County Public Schools is looking for hundreds of teachers to get into classrooms.

The school district confirmed that they currently have 244 teacher vacancies across the district.

The first day of school for students is Thursday, August 1. Staff begin their preplanning days on Friday.

To help fill some of those positions, the school district is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday.

The fair is being held at the M.D. Roberts School of the Arts on Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can register for the fair by clicking here.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!