Housekeeper at fancy Midtown Atlanta hotel finds $250K worth of cocaine in closet

Bricks of cocaine

ATLANTA, Ga. — A housekeeper at a Midtown Atlanta hotel discovered a quarter million dollars worth of cocaine inside a closet.

At the Georgian Terrace hotel, a housekeeper was cleaning a guest room and found a duffle bag with nine bricks of cocaine.

Right now, authorities are working to determine if the drugs are connected to a Mexican cartel.

Investigators believe the unique packaging could help them figure out where the drugs came from.

Each brick was wrapped in paper with a photo of a black rattlesnake.

An Atlanta police officer’s body camera video recorded the moment investigators seized the drugs.

“Somebody’s going to hear about this,” one officer says in the video.

Before making an arrest, Atlanta Police brought out its K-9 unit to sniff for any additional drugs. Then detectives reviewed surveillance video from the hotel and identified their suspect as 24-year-old Voskae Wallace.

Days later police and DEA agents arrested Wallace inside an apartment at an undisclosed location. He’s now charged with trafficking cocaine.


