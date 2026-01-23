Hosea Helps working to help Atlanta’s homeless population get through winter storm

ATLANTA — Hosea Helps is working to make sure Atlanta’s homeless population has enough food and supplies to get through the winter storm.

COO Afemo Omilami says they had 40 families come in needing food, coats, and gloves on Thursday.

“None of us really knows how bad any of this is going to be. I think this is what has a lot of families on edge,” Omilami said.

Omilami says they will be open Friday between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to provide those in need with winter clothes and food.

Hosea Helps officials are also seeking donations to continue to help families next week.