Horse dies of medical emergency on downtown Atlanta sidewalk, officials say

ATLANTA — New details have been released following the death of a horse on a busy downtown Atlanta sidewalk. Authorities confirm the animal suffered a medical emergency and collapsed at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to Atlanta police, the horse’s owner had taken the animal out for a ride when it suddenly became unresponsive. The owner immediately called 9-1-1 for assistance. Emergency crews responded, but the horse was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident drew attention from people in the area, as the horse lay near an ATM in a high-traffic part of the city. Officials later confirmed that the owner will not face any charges, as there was no evidence of neglect or wrongdoing.

The horse was eventually removed from the area, and authorities say no further investigation is expected.