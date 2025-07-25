Local

Hooters to close two more Georgia locations

The restaurant chain was founded in 1983.
Hooters: The restaurant chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hooters is closing two additional locations in Georgia, including one in the metro Atlanta area.

One of the locations closing is on Cobb Parkway and the other is on Washington Road in Augusta.

In June, the Atlanta-based company closed four other Georgia locations, including one in downtown Atlanta, one in Douglasville and one in Gwinnett County.

The Atlanta-based company called the closures “a difficult decision.”

In March, the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, promising a more family-friendly vibe.

Hooters still has restaurants located in Georgia, including in Buford, Cartersville, Conyers, Kennesaw, Jonesboro, Lawrenceville, Newnan and Roswell.

