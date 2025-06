ATLANTA — A famous restaurant chain announced they are closing 30 additional locations across several states, including Georgia.

USA Today reported that four Hooters restaurants in Georgia are being shuttered, including three in the metro Atlanta area.

They include one in downtown Atlanta, one in Douglasville and one in Gwinnett County.

The Atlanta-based company called the closures “a difficult decision.”

In March, the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy, promising a more family-friendly vibe.