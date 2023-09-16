Local

Homicide investigation underway after 2-month-old dies overnight

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are conducting a homicide investigation after an infant died early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Center Street off of Hightower Road just after 2:30 a.m.

They say the 2-month-old was not conscious, alert or breathing and was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are still working to learn what led up to the child’s death.

Police have not released any details about how the infant died.

The child has not been identified and there is no word on if charges will be filed.

