Homeowner charged with murder after shooting, killing man attempting to break into home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA. — The homeowner who DeKalb police said shot and killed a home invader Friday night has been arrested.

Officers were called to the Villas at Panthersville apartments on Panthersville Road on Friday night.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the homeowner 38-year-old Javonte Forts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection to the incident.

Investigators said the man had broken into the apartment and after an altercation, Forts shot and killed him.

The man’s name has not been released.

