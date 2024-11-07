Home Depot Co founder Bernie Marcus remembered at funeral service in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus was remembered by family, friends, and local and state leaders during his funeral service in Atlanta on November 7.

Dozens of home depot employees in their orange vests lined the driveway of the temple on Peachtree Street.

Speaking about the display of affection, Marcus’s son, Michael, says, “we are just so proud that they feel so strongly about him.”

Speaking during the funeral home depot co-founder and longtime friend, Arthur Blank, called him an innovator and humanitarian.

“He could be tough when he needed to be, but that tough exterior was paired with a heart bigger than anyone could imagine.”

" His legacy of leadership and charity will continue to have a massive impact on this world for generations to come.”

“He made me better. A better businessman. A better person. And a better friend. I hope and pray in some small ways i was able to do the same, for Bernie.”

Marcus will be remembered as generous, compassionate, and kind.

He will be buried in a private ceremony in Sandy Springs.