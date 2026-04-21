High school teacher faces dozens of new child molestation charges

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A teacher and coach already facing charges in the city of Bremen, is now facing dozens of additional charges in a separate investigation in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Geoffrey Brad Matthews faces more than three dozen charges, including 28 counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated child molestation, eight counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Authorities said they were notified of the allegations late last month after a juvenile came forward, saying Matthews began engaging in inappropriate conduct with them several years ago when they were 12 years old.

Investigators said the victim disclosed the abuse to a trusted adult in mid-March.

The sheriff’s office said the victim does not attend Bremen City Schools and has no connection to the victims involved in a separate investigation by Bremen police.

Matthews is currently being held in the Haralson County Jail, where a hold has been placed on him by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the investigation is separate from the case involving Bremen City Schools.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.