Biolab lawsuit over Rockdale chemical fire heads to Georgia Supreme Court

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A class action lawsuit tied to a massive 2024 chemical plant fire in Rockdale County is heading to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Oral arguments began on Tuesday and focused on whether Biolab and its parent company should be responsible for long-term medical monitoring of residents who lived near the facility off I-20 and Old Covington Highway.

The lawsuit argues that residents were exposed to potentially toxic substances when the warehouse caught fire in September 2024, sending a plume of gas into the air for several weeks.

“I never thought that I would see the day that Georgia is on fire,” attorney Chris Stewart said.

Stewart, who represents some of the residents, said the case is personal.

“We’ve taken this personally. Our family members and friends have been affected. We have staff at this law firm that have been affected. The citizens of Georgia are constantly affected, especially the citizens of Rockdale County,” Stewart said.

The suit also argues that people who are not currently sick could develop health conditions in the future and should be monitored.

“This is not the first time, this is not the second time, this is not the third time that the air in Georgia has been destroyed by the negligence of this company,” Stewart said.

Multiple agencies have filed briefs supporting both sides, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber, which argue that requiring medical monitoring for people who are not currently sick could raise public policy concerns.

The fire forced nearby residents to shelter in place.

Investigations later found Biolab improperly stored water-reactive chemicals at the facility, leading to the fire.

The company was fined by the Department of Labor.

Biolab announced it would not rebuild the facility. Other lawsuits tied to the fire are still pending.