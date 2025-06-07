Henry County police investigating after porn was shown to high school students in online class

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating after pornography was shown during an online class at a high school.

The Henry County School System sent parents a message saying it is working with police to identify the individual who shared an inappropriate video to Union Grove High School students during a summer school online class.

“This is serious and we need to get to the bottom of it,” parent Yolanda Pressley said.

Officials are reminding the school of best practices to prevent unknown or unauthorized users from entering virtual meetings.