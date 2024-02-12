Heavy rain causes wrecks, rescues across parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is causing several issues on metro Atlanta’s roads.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach hit the roads Monday morning where he saw everything from accidents to flooded lanes.

Cars and trucks splashed up water on Highway 92 in Fairburn. Barricades blocked all but one lane as flood water covered the others.

Drivers were forced to wait and take turns navigating through the shallow water in the one passable lane.

In downtown Atlanta, the heavy rain may be to blame for a large hole that opened in the middle of Courtland Street. One driver reportedly got stuck in the hole and damaged their car.

Atlanta firefighters had to battle the rain and rising water in a creek after an SUV drove down into a ravine off Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said they had to cut off the SUV’s door to get to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a separate incident, another driver was rescued after their car was partially submerged in water along Jonesboro Road at Interstate 285.

