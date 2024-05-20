Local

Suspect barricaded in Woodstock apartment, people told to avoid the area

By WSBTV

Heavy police presence in Woodstock

By WSBTV

Officers have asked the public to avoid a Woodstock apartment complex as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

There is a heavy Woodstock police presence at Ridgewalk Apartments off Brandon Street and Ridge Trail. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted Cherokee County deputies are also there.

Police confirmed that a suspect is barricaded in an apartment, but is “contained.”

Police said there is no active threat to the public, but they are requesting people to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!