Suspect barricaded in Woodstock apartment, people told to avoid the area

Officers have asked the public to avoid a Woodstock apartment complex as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

There is a heavy Woodstock police presence at Ridgewalk Apartments off Brandon Street and Ridge Trail. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted Cherokee County deputies are also there.

Police confirmed that a suspect is barricaded in an apartment, but is “contained.”

Police said there is no active threat to the public, but they are requesting people to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.