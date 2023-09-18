Local

Heavy police presence, SWAT surrounding DeKalb County home

DeKalb County SWAT at the home located on Allgood Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person has barricaded themselves inside a DeKalb County home, prompting heavy police presence and SWAT to the location, DeKalb County police said.

According to police, the initial incident started at the home located on Allgood Road as a possible domestic dispute but has since escalated.

NewsChopper2 is on the scene as police have blocked off entrances to Allgood Road and SWAT appears to have the home surrounded.

At this time no one is injured.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

