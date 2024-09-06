‘He was going to kill me:’ 84-year-old woman says man followed her late at night, touched her

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A great-grandmother is recounting the frightening moments when she says a man followed her, touched her and exposed himself as she walked home last month.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the city of South Fulton this week where he spoke to the woman, who preferred not to be identified.

The woman said she credits a good Samaritan with saving her life.

The great-grandmother says she was walking along Reynolds Road at night when that man showed up out of nowhere and started following her.

She says the man was so close that he started touching her. She says he then exposed himself and at that point, she thought surely he was going to hurt her.

“He was going to kill me. Oh my god,” the 84-year-old victim was seen saying on her doorbell security camera.

She says it happened on Aug. 6 at around 9:30 p.m. She had just gotten off the bus after doing some shopping.

The man left her before returning minutes later.

“He said I came back to see that you get home safely,” the victim said.

She says he got close to her, then exposed and fondled himself. The woman then fell to the ground.

Walker said he heard the woman’s screams and then he pulled up.

“God put me there to save that woman,” Walker said.

That’s when the man ran away.

Walker gave the woman a ride home and made sure she was safe.

“I just did what I knew I needed to do,” Walker said about the incident.

The great-grandmother got a tongue-lashing for being out so late.

She was thankful that Walker arrived at the right time and said she didn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“I do want him off the streets because if he do that to me he will do it to somebody else,” the woman said.

The woman said she couldn’t get a good description of him because it was really dark. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.