“He is straight the devil:” Search on for man suspected of killing GA mother of 3

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother of three is dead and now police are searching for her estranged boyfriend.

On Sunday, police found the body of Shakema Toran, 36, in a car in front of a Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road.

Toran’s aunt, Patricia Green, said the family won’t have peace until Barritz Martin is off the streets.

“She didn’t deserve what she got,” Green said. “She didn’t deserve to be taken from her children. He’s the devil. He is straight the devil.”

Family members said she was arguing with Martin before she vanished.

“When he took her, my sister knew he had a gun,” Green said.

Green said that when her sister, Toran’s mother, got odd text messages from her daughter, she knew something wasn’t right.

Deputies searched for Toran for days, even calling Martin, but they couldn’t get him to put Toran on the phone.

Family members believe Toran was in a 2004 Ford F 250, the truck Martin was driving at the time of her disappearance.

Martin remains on the run, while family members plan to bury a young woman who had so much more life to live.

Police said Martin has connections to both Florida and Georgia.