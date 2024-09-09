‘He has fought the good fight:’ Woodstock firefighter dies after long battle with cancer

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

“He has fought the good fight! He will never be forgotten! He was a co-worker, friend, son, husband, father, a “Grumpy”, and a brother,” the department said. “He was so very loved and will be greatly missed, our lives are better for knowing him.”

According to Woodstock fire officials, Gray worked with the department for 17 years. He also worked with the Morrow Fire Department.

The Woodstock Police Department also shared a heartfelt message on Facebook regarding Gray’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Woodstock Firefighter David Gray, who passed away early this morning after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

David was loved by many and was a vital member of our Woodstock family. Please keep his loved ones and the Woodstock Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers this week.”

The fire department asks everyone to keep Gray’s wife, Melissa and their family in your prayers.

Details about a memorial service have not yet been made available.



