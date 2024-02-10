Hall County man arrested for threatening driver who passed him on the interstate, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police say a metro Atlanta man pulled a gun on another driver who passed him on the interstate.

Flowery Branch police say that last week a man called to report a road rage incident.

The victim said that he passed a white pickup truck on I-985 southbound. The truck driver became angry and started tailgating the victim.

When the victim got off on Phil Niekro Blvd. and pulled into a gas station parking, the other driver followed him.

Police say the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Preston Sweatman of Buford, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim before driving away.

Investigators watched video footage from the area and got arrest warrants to charge Sweatman with aggravated assault.

He was arrested on Feb. 7 and has since been released from the Hall County Jail, according to jail records.