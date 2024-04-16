Habersham County begins redeveloping courthouse in Clarkesville

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Habersham County Commissioner began the process of developing the old county courthouse in downtown Clarkesville.

The courthouse is located in the downtown square and sits near the Habersham County Veterans Memorial and the county’s Agriculture Services Building.

According to the Board of Commissioners, the Habersham County Development Authority will receive the property in a transfer from the county commission, allowing the courthouse and about 2.04 acres of land to be sold to Atlanta-based Parkside Partners for $500,000.

This transfer and sale will make it so Parkside pays for the demolition of the structure, rather than taxpayers paying for the process, officials said.

“There are no concessions and no tax incentives in the deal,” officials added. “Current plans call for the redevelopment of the existing structure to house retail, office, restaurant, and residential units for sale, including garage parking in the current basement. Internal demolition is planned, along with upfitting the exterior for a much more aesthetic appearance.”

The property transfer is expected to follow a standard due diligence period for a real estate transaction before a final purchase is completed by Parkside Partners, according to the county.

Currently, the redevelopment project remains unnamed and includes “strict benchmarks that must be met concerning permits, plans, and construction.”

“What a win this is for the taxpayers,” Charlie Fiveash, economic development director for the Habersham County Development Authority, said. “Instead of the county having to outlay taxpayer funds, the developer is going to give us a market price for the building. In addition, the property will generate taxes for years to come.”

On top of the demolition, the process will put the property back onto Habersham County’s tax rolls, according to county officials, meaning property taxes will be leviable on the location following the transfer and sale.

