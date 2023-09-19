Local

Gwinnett teen dropped off at hospital after shooting dies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a group of people in a car dropped off a teen at a local hospital before he died.

His death was the result of a shooting that happened on Kentshire Place on Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the three people in the car brought 19-year-old Michael Maddox to the hospital.

He died of his injuries in the hospital.

Maddox’s injuries were not specified.

Police believe those three people are witnesses and not suspects.

It is unclear if police have arrested anyone.

