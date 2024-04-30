Local

Gwinnett police searching for 2 teens missing for days

Evan Rivera and Piper Norton-Womack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenagers.

Police said Evan Rivera, 16, of Duluth, and Piper Norton-Womack, 17, of Lawrenceville were reported missing on April 24 and 25.

Rivera’s family last saw the duo in Atlanta.

They are known to visit locations around downtown Lawrenceville near the Days Inn on State Route 120.

Rivera is described as 5′9″ and about 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a “Smurfs” backpack.

Norton-Womack is described as 5′2″ and 190 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with black leggings, glasses and a black bookbag.

She has pierced ears and a blonde streak in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

