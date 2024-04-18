Local

Gwinnett police investigating shooting involving officer near busy shopping plaza

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of Gwinnett County police officers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened along a busy portion of Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, which is currently blocked.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw dozens of police units in the area near a busy shopping plaza. Dozens of bystanders are also in the area as police investigate.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on if anyone, officers or suspects, were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

