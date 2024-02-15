Local

Gwinnett man vanishes while at work; leaves behind truck, belongings

Marvin Harkess

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Norcross police said they are looking for 46-year-old Marvin Harkess, who was last seen on Feb. 2 at his workplace, AdaptHealth LLC.

According to the investigation, Harkess’ belongings and vehicle were still at work when he disappeared.

Harkess was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt with the AdaptHealth logo, khaki pants, a navy blue cap and black boots.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Harkess’ whereabouts can call the Norcross Police Department at 770-448-2111.


