Gwinnett man arrested after robbing man, stealing his U-Haul

By WSBTV

Tyler Xavier Harrison

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested after robbing a U-Haul truck.

Gwinnett police said that at around 4 a.m. on April 21, officers responded to an armed robbery call on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross.

A man told officers that another man, wearing a mask approached him, holding a gun.

The victim said that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Tyler Xavier Harrison, threatened to shoot him if he did not give him everything he had, including the U-Haul truck that he was driving.

Harrison then ran way towards Jimmy Carter Blvd. Police cameras later found the stolen U-Haul at a convenience store in Peachtree Corners and officers arrested him and a passenger in his car.

Officers also found some of the victim’s belongings when Harrison was arrested.

Harrison was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.

The passenger was not charged.

Harrison was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

