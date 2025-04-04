Gwinnett man accused of assaulting and killing pregnant teen granted bond for the second time

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is speaking out after bond is granted to a man accused of killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.

This is the second time 20-year-old Jesus Monroy was released on bond, despite the addition of sexual assault charges. His bond was set for $150,000 by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tuwanda Williams.

He’s already charged with malice murder, felony murder, voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child, aggravated assault, and making false statements in the July 15 2024 strangling death of Mia Campos, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

Monroy was also charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation and two counts of making false statements in February 2025 by a Gwinnett County grand jury.

DNA evidence confirms Monroy was the father of the child.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Austin-Gatson says the DA’s office will continue to fight to bring justice and accountability to the defendant because of the heinous offense of killing a pregnant teenaged mother and her child.

“We do not agree with the granting of bond in such cases as this, but we present the issues to the Court, and the Court, gives her ruling. We assure the family that the District Attorney’s Office will fight and achieve justice in this case. The defendant has a legal right and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We will prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”



