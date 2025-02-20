Local

Snellville man accused of murdering his pregnant teen girlfriend has new bond hearing set

Mia Campos and Jesus Monroy Mia Campos was found dead on July 15. Police have charged her ex-boyfriend.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Snellville man accused of murdering his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend, Mia Campos, last summer has a new bond hearing set.

Jesus Monroy was re-arrested last week and taken back to jail after the Gwinnett County DA’s office put new evidence in front of a grand jury.

The twenty year old Monroy now faces sexual abuse allegations including charges of child molestation and statutory rape.

He’ll ask a judge for bond on April 2.

Campos was seven months pregnant when she disappeared one night last July.

Family members used a cell phone app to help find the teen’s body. The autopsy said she’d been suffocated.

