Snellville man accused of murdering his pregnant teen girlfriend has new bond hearing set

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Snellville man accused of murdering his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend, Mia Campos, last summer has a new bond hearing set.

Jesus Monroy was re-arrested last week and taken back to jail after the Gwinnett County DA’s office put new evidence in front of a grand jury.

The twenty year old Monroy now faces sexual abuse allegations including charges of child molestation and statutory rape.

He’ll ask a judge for bond on April 2.

Campos was seven months pregnant when she disappeared one night last July.

Family members used a cell phone app to help find the teen’s body. The autopsy said she’d been suffocated.