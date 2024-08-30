‘$50K for 2 lives?’ Man accused of killing pregnant 16-year-old ex, unborn child gets out on bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday.

A bond for $56,000 was granted for Jesus Monroy, who is charged with the murder of Mia Campos, his ex-girlfriend.

Monroy, 20, walked out of court on Friday afternoon.

Campos was seven months pregnant with Monroy’s child at the time of her death, according to police.

She left her parents’ home on July 14 and got into Monroy’s car.

Her father, Edward Campos, found her body dumped in the woods a few hours later.

Police soon declared the death a homicide and took Monroy into custody after they said he lied to police during an interview. He was later charged with murder.

“Justice is coming. And it’s coming hard,” Campos said. “That was my last daughter. He took my daughter, he took her away from me, and he took not just my daughter but he took my grandson away from me too.”

In Gwinnett County Friday afternoon, Campos’ family expected that Monroy would be in jail until his trial.

The family is now protesting the judge’s decision to let him out on bond.

“When is the punishment for those who take lives?” Edward Campos said. “When is it going to stop? To put $50,000 for two lives, nah, I don’t approve of that.”

Monroy’s lawyers argued that there are holes in the case against him.

“There’s no physical evidence whatsoever,” the attorney said.

Monroy’s bond comes with conditions: He is ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and he’s ordered to be required to remain at his home.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson expressed her disappointment, writing:

“This beautiful young girl’s child would have been born next month, and now both the mother and child are lost. We vehemently opposed this release.”

Campos said Munroy’s family gets to see him while he will never see his daughter again.

“I don’t think it was fair, the decision of the judge,” he said.