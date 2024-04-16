Gwinnett grandmother escapes near-death experience after stolen truck crashes into yard

LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County grandmother is thankful that a police chase that ended in her yard didn’t end with a stolen truck crashing into her living room.

“If that tree wasn’t there, the truck would have gone into my window,” Gladis Escobar said.

Escobar was with her 2-year-old grandson in her living room on Burns Road in Lilburn when a truck crashed into a tree in front of her apartment.

The driver of the stolen truck got out of the truck and ran away, according to police.

“It’s scary but I took my grandson and (went) into my room,” said Escobar.

Witnesses remember hearing a loud boom around noon on Tuesday off Jodeco Circle. Lilburn Police helped Gwinnett County Police pursue the suspect in the stolen pickup.

Lilburn Police assisted with the chase near the 800 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Rd. Police haven’t released information about the suspect they’re looking for.

Escobar is relieved she and her grandson weren’t outside playing when the crash happened.