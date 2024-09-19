Local

Gwinnett County woman vanished 3 months ago and hasn’t been seen since

By WSBTV

Emily Suzanne Locke (Gwinnett County Police Department)

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who vanished without a trace more than three months ago.

Emily Suzanne Locke hasn’t been seen since July 15 when a family member called 911 and reported her missing.

Investigators say she was last seen around Venture Parkway in unincorporated Duluth.

She is described as five feet and eight inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

Locke has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads “Fear Drives Faith” and two hearts on her right shoulder.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!