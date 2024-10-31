Gwinnett County woman murdered over money. Her killer will serve life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In August, Timothy James Krueger, 51, of Duluth was found guilty in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez.

On Wednesday, Krueger received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the brutal June 16, 2022 murder of Gomez.

“This was a cruel, brutal way for this young woman to die,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in August. “Ms. Llanos Gomez has two children who are motherless. This defendant was cold and calculating, and the jury’s swift verdict will deliver much-deserved justice to Ms. Llanos Gomez and to her family and loved ones.”

On the night of the murder, Krueger argued with Llanos Gomez about money. When she tried to leave, he took a knife, stabbed her multiple times, and ultimately slit her throat.

After, he cut off her clothes, wrapped her body in a blanket, then carried and dumped her body in a wooded area behind a Hall County neighborhood.

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision in this sentencing,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.



