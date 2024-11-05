Gwinnett County voters to consider new sales tax that would fund transit projects

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With a population surpassing one million, Gwinnett County is facing increasing traffic congestion.

The question is, do voters think it’s worth a $17 billion solution?

The upcoming transit referendum asks voters to approve a one percent sales tax over 30 years to fund various transit projects.

The biggest components of the transit expansion plan are a Bus Rapid Transit system, a direct shuttle route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and expanded on-demand micro transit shuttle services across 100 percent of the county.

In total, 75 projects are included.

The county estimates show that the one percent sales tax would generate an estimated $12 billion over the next three decades.

An additional nearly $5 billion would come from discretionary grant funding and other sources, according to county estimates.

“Especially [a shuttle] to the airport, I think that’s a great idea actually,” Jermaine Sherm said. “I don’t think voters are going to be okay with any kind of extra sales tax but I think if they think about it long enough it’s a good idea.”

However, some voters are skeptical, questioning whether the existing micro transit shuttles in areas like Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Norcross are used enough currently to justify expansion.

“I don’t see it utilized much in Gwinnett,” Sheri Clark said. “I don’t think it’s a good use of funds.”

Despite these concerns, Gwinnett’s Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey highlights a 29 percent increase in micro transit ridership in Lawrenceville and Snellville since January.

“They’re used regularly and heavily and they’ve been very popular,” he said.

Unlike previous transit plan attempts, the current plan does not include adding MARTA, a move that county leaders believe may improve its chances after voters rejected it in 2019.

“We really took our time, spending time in the community and getting valuable feedback,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.