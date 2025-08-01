Gwinnett County Sheriff disputes critics who claim he is working with ICE

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff is speaking out to dispute critics claiming he is working with ICE agents to round up migrants in the community.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office held a community meeting earlier this week with civil rights leaders, elected officials, and advocacy groups to discuss HB 1105 and listen to community concerns.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor says the sheriff’s office is committed to transparency, accountability, and community partnership in wake of comments about how deputies are handling the migrant community.

“What we have always tried to do and I’ve said this since day one, I want to show that I’m the sheriff of everybody here in Gwinnett County,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Sheriff Taylor was joined by Chief Cleo Atwater, who echoed the importance of trust and direct communication.

“This is about public trust,” said Chief Atwater. “We understand that our community has concerns. That’s why we are committed to being open and direct about what this law does—and doesn’t—mean for how we serve Gwinnett County.”

Deputies say when people stoke fear, it helps criminals because crime victims become scared to call on the law.

“We have an obligation as leaders to provide the public with facts and not to promote personal agendas. It is our job to enforce the law. Not to invoke fear among the community. Our office will continue to work with stakeholders and provide transparency,” said Sheriff Taylor.

While the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office cooperates with ICE on criminal matters, but he makes clear deputies are not targeting people due to their immigration status.

HB 1105, passed in 2024 with only one Republican voting against it, requires local law enforcement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when a detained person is suspected of being in the country without legal permission.

The sheriff’s department has also faced scrutiny after month-old charges were added to the case of Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara, who was detained by ICE in June.

Some community leaders see the timing of the charges as raising red flags about how the law is being applied.