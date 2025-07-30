Gwinnett County Sheriff hosts immigration law discussion amid concerns over enforcement

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor is addressing growing concerns about Georgia’s new immigration law, HB 1105, following criticism from community groups and civil rights organizations.

In response to public comments and recent controversy, the sheriff’s office hosted a closed-door, solution-focused discussion with elected officials, civil rights organizations, and community leaders; with the goal to clarify the department’s role under the new law and encourage open dialogue.

HB 1105, passed in 2024 with only one Republican voting against it, requires local law enforcement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when a detained person is suspected of being in the country without legal permission.

Sheriff Taylor’s office emphasized that while they must comply with ICE detainers, they do not investigate immigration status or enforce federal immigration laws. “Detainers come solely from ICE,” the office stated, adding that their agency has no authority to initiate immigration enforcement on its own.

The sheriff’s department has faced scrutiny after month-old charges were added to the case of Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara, who was detained by ICE in June. Some community leaders see the timing of the charges as raising red flags about how the law is being applied.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story