Gwinnett County Schools could start requiring clear backpacks for students

A clear bag policy could be coming to Gwinnett County Schools as district leaders are asking for feedback while they consider more school safety measures.

Parents, students and staff are being asked to fill out a survey before next week about whether a clear bag policy for all students would be a good idea.

Some parents told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that a clear bag policy by itself doesn’t go far enough.

“The bag is not going to do anything for a kid who has intent,” said Valecia Jenkins, a Gwinnett County parent.

Jenkins says her 5th grade daughter was threatened by a student with a knife last month at McKendree Elementary School. She says the student had brought the knife to campus in a bag.

“She came home crying in a way that I hadn’t seen my daughter cry too many times,” said Jenkins.

The student in question was disciplined, according to a Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson.

However, Jenkins says she wants to see more than a clear bag policy implemented.

“Let’s get some scanners implemented or some metal detectors,” she said.

Last week, several Gwinnett County high school stadiums saw weapons detection systems introduced. A clear bag policy was also announced for people who attend school sporting events.

It’s part of a roll out that will eventually see two Evolv A.I. machines at every high school stadium this year, but not inside buildings.

“It’s about rolling out smartly, safely, and having the best information before we roll something out on a district-wide basis,” said Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson Bernard Watson.