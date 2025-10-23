Gwinnett County Police to host safety meeting amid talk of Peachtree Corners police force

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — Gwinnett County Police are inviting residents to a public safety meeting Thursday evening in Peachtree Corners, a discussion that comes as the city considers whether to create its own police department.

While it’s not unusual for Gwinnett police to hold community meetings, this one follows months of debate over how Peachtree Corners handles law enforcement coverage. City Manager Brian Johnson recently noted there’s no set timeline for a decision, saying, “There could certainly be even more events or meetings, depending on what City Council wants to do.”

At a prior meeting, Johnson outlined the city’s current arrangement with the county, explaining that “you could say that essentially Peachtree Corners is paying about $11 million for police services.”

The invitation from Gwinnett police makes no mention of the ongoing debate, instead describing the event as an opportunity for residents to get answers about police services and public safety in their community.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure is expected to speak at the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story