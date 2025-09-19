Peachtree Corners considers forming its own police department

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — City leaders are updating residents on the possibility of forming a local police department, a move that could shift law enforcement services away from Gwinnett County.

City Manager Brian Thompson described the city’s current situation as a “tale of two cities,” pointing to areas with higher crime levels compared to others.

“You could say that essentially Peachtree Corners is paying about $11 million for police service,” Thompson said, noting the annual cost of coverage from Gwinnett County.

He also highlighted data from an initial survey showing that most residents are against forming a new police department, but said there are flaws in the survey questions.

“We are to a degree a tale of 2 cities; we have one area of this city that does not have, especially if you remove the town center forum, have a lot of crime,” Thompson said.

City officials emphasized that there will be more opportunities for public feedback, but the ultimate decision will be made by the city council.