Local

Peachtree Corners considers forming its own police department

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police officer File photo. (jtgriffin07/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — City leaders are updating residents on the possibility of forming a local police department, a move that could shift law enforcement services away from Gwinnett County.

City Manager Brian Thompson described the city’s current situation as a “tale of two cities,” pointing to areas with higher crime levels compared to others.

“You could say that essentially Peachtree Corners is paying about $11 million for police service,” Thompson said, noting the annual cost of coverage from Gwinnett County.

He also highlighted data from an initial survey showing that most residents are against forming a new police department, but said there are flaws in the survey questions.

“We are to a degree a tale of 2 cities; we have one area of this city that does not have, especially if you remove the town center forum, have a lot of crime,” Thompson said.

City officials emphasized that there will be more opportunities for public feedback, but the ultimate decision will be made by the city council.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!