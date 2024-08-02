Gwinnett County looking for alleged credit card skimmers

GWINNETT County, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives say they are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly placed a credit card skimmer on a register at a grocery store in Norcross.

Authorities say on June 20, two suspects entered the Talpas grocery store at 4664 Jimmy Carter Blvd. One suspect distracted the cashier while the other suspect placed a credit card skimmer on the card system.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black V-neck shirt, blue shorts and a dark hat. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a Fila t-shirt and black hat.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.