Gwinnett County creates task force to address homelessness

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County officials are creating a new task force aimed at addressing homelessness across the county.

County officials say the group will identify service gaps, gather public input and develop strategies to respond to homelessness in Gwinnett.

According to Deputy Director of Planning and Development Matt Elder, the initiative has broad community support.

“Having the entire community from the government, to the business sector, to the nonprofits come together to form this task force to really focus on driving solutions and innovations to address the issue of homelessness,” Elder said.

Last year, Gwinnett County officials said at least 375 people were experiencing homelessness.

County leaders say the new task force will continue to expand existing efforts as Gwinnett continues expanding long-term housing solutions.

More information about task force appointments and upcoming meetings is expected soon.

The effort comes as the county continues expanding housing and shelter initiatives. Earlier this year, the Gwinnett Housing Corporation acquired Spring Swallow Lodge on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and plans to convert the property into 73 permanently affordable studio and one-bedroom units. The development is expected to begin welcoming residents in the fall.

Gwinnett County officials and Impact46 opened a transitional housing center inside a renovated 70-year-old building, creating eight private apartment-style units for men experiencing homelessness in Lawrenceville and in Gwinnett County.

Officials said the project was designed to provide more stable housing options for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. The property is expected to begin welcoming residents in the fall.