Gwinnett County completes purchase of Macy’s properties at Gwinnett Place Mall

Gwinnett County’s Urban Redevelopment Agency completed the purchase of the last anchor store at Gwinnett Place Mall on Monday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to officially secure the Macy’s properties at Gwinnett Place Mall as we continue to make rapid and deliberate forward progress in the site’s redevelopment,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This purchase is critical for us to attract top development partners in 2025, and together work toward creating a revitalized urban hub for Gwinnett County residents, entrepreneurs and businesses.”

The 23-acre department and furniture store will be transformed into a mixed-use complex for residents and businesses. The county is partnering with CBRE, a real estate services firm to advance and refine plans for the redevelopment.

The county now owns 76 total acres on the Gwinnett Place Mall site.

“This acquisition is yet another exciting milestone for the future of our community,” said Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden.”

Macy’s will continue to operate through early 2025.