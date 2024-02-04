Gwinnett County bakery owner shot to death outside family-run business

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot to death outside of a Metro Atlanta bakery.

Lawrenceville police officials confirmed 37-year-old Ervin Fejzic of Loganville was killed Saturday morning outside of his family-run business, Fejzic Euro Bakery, on Scenic Highway South.

When police arrived on the scene Saturday morning after receiving reports of a person shot, they found Fejzic in the parking lot of the bakery, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends of Fejzic said he recently became a father and was an outstanding member of the community.

“I’ve known the family for 20 years. You always ask yourself why bad things happen to good people and this is one of those instances. It came as a shock. The whole community is shocked,” Kenan Mustic said.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lawrenceville Police Detective Sampson at 770-670-5145.

