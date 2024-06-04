Gwinnett city’s plan to build warehouses moves forward despite neighbor backlash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A plan to build warehouses around a Gwinnett County neighborhood is moving forward despite some angry residents making their voices heard.

The city commissioners would need to annex more than 300,000 square feet and re-zone the residential area to industrial.

Homeowners are concerned about 18-wheelers damaging the roads, adding to traffic and affecting their property values.

“The homes in this area are going to drop 20-25%,” said Jim Zehe. “The trees are going to be gone and they’re going to be replaced with concrete.”

The Buford City Commissioners took the proposal up for a vote at Monday night’s meeting.

Opponents showed up to voice their displeasure about the vote.

“This will spread like rot,” Amanda Panos said. “This is a big problem that people beyond the City of Buford need to be concerned about.”

The commissioners voted to allow the proposal to move forward to the next steps.