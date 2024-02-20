GSP trooper hit, killed while investigating deadly I-75 crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol confirmed Tuesday morning a trooper has died after he was hit at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75.

Just after midnight, Trooper Chase Redner was investigating a previous vehicle crash near Mt. Zion Boulevard in Clayton County when he was hit by a vehicle.

Redner was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. Redner had been with the department since Sept. 2017.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges in Redner’s death.

Just hours earlier, a construction worker was hit and killed in the same area while setting up a work zone.

This is the second trooper to die in the line of duty in the last month.

On Jan. 28, trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta, when his car left the roadway and hit an embankment.





