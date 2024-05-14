GSP Trooper fires at suspect during chase in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase that led up to a shooting at Banks Circle and Highway 5.

A GSP spokesperson says they joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in a chase just after 3:15 p.m.

During the chase, a Trooper fired shots at the suspect and the car crashed.

It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by the shots.

There is no word on what led up to the chase.

Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.