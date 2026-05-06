Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A ground stop has been issued at the world’s busiest airport on Wednesday due to severe weather moving through the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say the ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is due to thunderstorms.

The grounding has a 30-60% chance of extension, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

Heavy rain and strong to severe storms are moving through the North Georgia and metro Atlanta area.

Several metro Atlanta counties are also under at tornado watch on Wednesday evening.

The term “severe thunderstorm” describes any storm that is capable of producing damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1 inch in diameter or greater), and/or tornadoes.

Not all “severe thunderstorms” create of the above. Some severe storms produce damaging winds, others produce large hail, and some are capable of producing tornadoes.

Georgia Power officials are also urging customers to be prepared for severe storms.