Georgia Power urges storm preparedness ahead of severe weather

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is urging customers across the state to prepare for severe weather as thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and possible power outages are expected to move through Georgia this week.

A strong line of storms are expected to move through the state Wednesday into Thursday, though officials said spring and summer weather can be unpredictable and impacts may change quickly.

Officials said now is the time to get prepared for storm season and encouraged customers to take safety steps.

“We want people to be prepared with an emergency kit and to also make sure their cell phones are charged,” Matthew Kent with Georgia Power said.

Georgia Power officials said crews are preparing.

“Georgia Power crews are always ready and positioned across the state to safely and quickly respond to outages whenever storms impact the area,” Georgia Power officials said.

The term “severe thunderstorm” describes any storm that is capable of producing damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1 inch in diameter or greater), and/or tornadoes.

Not all “severe thunderstorms” create of the above. Some severe storms produce damaging winds, others produce large hail, and some are capable of producing tornadoes.

NWS said there is a potential flooding risk in urban areas with poor drainage, as well as in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.

The flood watch includes much of North, Central and West Georgia, including metro Atlanta counties such as Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Clayton, along with surrounding areas across the state, NWS officials said.

Georgia Power is offering the following important safety tips for the season:

Charge devices like cell phones and prepare or restock your emergency kit. A well-stocked emergency supply kit may include canned goods, prescription medications, flashlights and other essential items. Learn more here.

A well-stocked emergency supply kit may include canned goods, prescription medications, flashlights and other essential items. Learn more here. Watch for and don’t touch downed wires . Never attempt to remove tree branches from power lines. Downed power lines may also be hidden by debris or fallen trees after a storm.

. Never attempt to remove tree branches from power lines. Downed power lines may also be hidden by debris or fallen trees after a storm. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving Monday morning, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

If driving Monday morning, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia. Drive with caution. Watch for utility crews working to restore power and move over a lane for stopped emergency and utility vehicles. It’s the law in Georgia.

Watch for utility crews working to restore power and move over a lane for stopped emergency and utility vehicles. It’s the law in Georgia. Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Georgia Power urges customers to prioritize safety during severe weather and provides the following tools to stay connected and informed.