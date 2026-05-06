Heavy rain, strong to severe storms return late this afternoon through early Thursday morning

Multiple waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms will return to North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this afternoon through early tomorrow morning. — High resolution model data is rolling in, and the latest data indicates that multiple waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms will return to North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.

The term “severe thunderstorm” describes any storm that is capable of producing damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1 inch in diameter or greater), and/or tornadoes.

Not all “severe thunderstorms” create of the above. Some severe storms produce damaging winds, others produce large hail, and some are capable of producing tornadoes.

What Makes a Storm Severe

For Metro Atlanta, the main impacts from the storms will be damaging winds as well as heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated an area of Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. This Outlook is in effect through Thursday morning.

Wednesday-Thursday Outlook

SPC Outlook Categories Defined

The main impacts from the storms will be damaging winds (58+ mph) that are capable of knocking down trees and powerlines.

Wind Threat

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, though the threat is mainly relegated to the western corridor of North Georgia.

Tornado Outlook

Timing Out the Storms

The timing of the storms remains tricky, as the storms are generated by the following:

A slow moving cold front that will eventually stall and become stationary over Tennessee/North Georgia sometime late Wednesday evening

A low-level jet stream that may enhance some of the storms after midnight into Thursday morning

Heavy rain that develops ahead of the storms may stall or prevent any severe weather from developing

Nevertheless, below is the hour by hour Futurecast Radar imagery for Wednesday midday through Wednesday night:

Wednesday Futurecast

Below is the Futurecast Radar imagery for Thursday morning.

Thursday Futurecast

Flash Flood Threat

It’s important to note that the storms will produce very heavy rain, and they will be very slow to move through the region.

Some storms may “train” or move over the same area over and over again, like train cars on a railroad track.

As a result, as much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is likely over the next 12 hours, which is a large amount of rain in a short amount of time. Some isolated areas may receive as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain.

QPF

A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. Please travel carefully through low lying areas. If you cannot see the yellow line underneath, then the flood waters are too deep. Turn around to avoid stalling out your vehicle.

Flood Watch

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