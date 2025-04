ATLANTA, GA — Governor Kemp has signed Senate Bill 36, also known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) into law as Sine Die continues Friday afternoon.

The bill prevents governments from impeding on someone’s religious rights in most cases and stop the enforcement of laws that conflict with someone’s religious expression.

Opponents have argued the bill will lead to discrimination, but Kemp says Georgia remains a state where there’s “no place for hate.”