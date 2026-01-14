Annual Eggs and Issues breakfast underway amid start of Georgia legislative session

ATLANTA — Lawmakers and business leaders from across Georgia are gathering Wednesday morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, an event that helps set the tone for the legislative session now underway.

The breakfast, hosted by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, gives state leaders and local business representatives a chance to discuss priorities as proposed laws begin to take shape. The main program and breakfast buffet began at 7:30 a.m. and are expected to run until around 11 a.m.

Governor Brian Kemp is among the featured speakers and is expected to preview key agenda items ahead of his State of the State address scheduled for Thursday. This legislative session marks the governor’s final session in office.

Other speakers include House Speaker Jon Burns, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Among the major proposals expected to be discussed are a possible gradual reduction of the state income tax and an expansion of cell phone bans for students in Georgia’s public schools. Lawmakers have already indicated taxes will be a key focus this session, with the House pushing for property tax relief and the Senate advocating for income tax relief.

Political and business leaders are packing the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the annual event, which serves as a who’s who of Georgia politics. Over breakfast, including chicken biscuits and eggs, attendees are expected to hear from top state leaders about proposals that could impact Georgia families and their wallets.

The Eggs and Issues breakfast is one of the first major events of the legislative calendar.